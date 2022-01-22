These are busy days for Soleil Rises in the house of Big Brother Vip. After months of back and forth where the influencer is continually brought up, the influencer is starting to show signs of abating. Luckily for her yesterday during the episode of the Big Brother Vip the letter from the father arrived. A letter full of love that made the girl move.

“I feel the same emotions as you, when I see you forced to always return to the same dynamics, to which some do not resign themselves to the fact that you are already over” – began while Soleil can’t hold back the tears. “Remember that it is natural to have moments of despair, but this does not worry me because we are used to getting up after each fall”.

Source: web

Then he went on to say. “I am very proud of you and of how the teachings and values ​​passed on in the family are showing themselves and making you very strong. You who have the sun inside continue to shine, have fun and let us have fun. Be sure that I am always there for you “.

“I miss it so much” – Sole replied immediately comforted by Katia Ricciarelli and Gianmaria Antinolfi. The letter is a relief valve for her that proves she can no longer handle the pressure. “They can’t wait to get me down and I can’t take it anymore, I don’t have the strength to keep smiling. The House continues to marginalize me and make me feel wrong “ – said to Alfonso Signorini.

And then Gianmaria Antinolfi, despite having had several discussions with the influencer in the past, he joined her in the kitchen and the girl blurted out: “I don’t have the strength to keep smiling when there is a whole house that since I entered has been constantly trying to marginalize and make me feel wrong. I can not stand it anymore” and blurted out “And I’m like this and I’m like shit”.