Soleil Rises with him! The unexpected flashback. Here is who the former gieffina was having dinner with

Soleil Sorge, in the last period, has managed to get a lot of talk about itself and to significantly increase the number of followers it counts on social networks. Thanks to his participation in various reality shows and programs, Soleil has gained considerable visibility. This means that she is often invited to both television and radio programs.

The last edition of GF Vip has certainly made the fortune of some characters that the audience of the small screen has welcomed with open arms. It certainly was the same for Soleil. The young influencer captivated the public with her beauty and her outspoken and decisive character.

After the experience in the reality show, the young woman is immediately called to be part of La Pupa and the Nerdy show and subsequently to make a short participation in L’Isola dei Famosi, becoming in effect the new promise of TV salons. But among all these work successes, fans ask themselves: how is Sorge’s love life going?

Last summer, the influencer had met a man who had stolen her heart, it is Carlo Domingo, an entrepreneur. Unfortunately, they had been able to spend very little time together. By return of post Soleil entered the house of the GF Vip and the two remained away for 6 months.

This had led many to think that things between the two had not gone in the best way and that, in that period, their bond had disintegrated. But in the last few hours, a report has arrived from a fan who has completely reversed the situation.

The former gieffina, in fact, is immortalized enjoying a splendid romantic dinner in a well-known restaurant in Rome, in the company of a man. To divulge this news, then, the gossip expert Deianira Marzano thought about it.

With a post on social media he also revealed the identity of the man, which had remained a mystery until that moment. And the he in question is none other than Carlo Domingo! In short, finally Soleil Sorge has come out into the open and now the love triangle with actor Alex Belli seems only a distant memory.