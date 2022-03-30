Gianmarco burst into tears for futile reasons and Soleil mocked his behavior.

Last night new episode of The Pupa and the Nerdy with Barbara D’Urso who aired a clip where we saw the clash between Gianmarco Onestini and Francesco Chiofalo.

It all happened during a game based on general culture where Francesco put Gianmarco in difficulty by making her look bad.

Back in the studio, Gianmarco couldn’t handle the tension reacting emotionally badly. He burst into tears apologizing to Chiofalo.

But Soleil saw the scene and burst out laughing believing that the nerd had a decidedly excessive reaction.

Source: web

“Everything is fine eh … We take everything seriously … I understand everything, but can you cry for having made a figure a bit like that?” – said the former Big Brother competitor.

Gianmarco remained calm, not breaking down too much and replied to Soleil in this way: “I context you immediately … I am free to react as I please … I remind you that I have just arrived and I still have to integrate … I just went a bit haywire …”– he said.

But Soleil has remained firm on its positions, asserting that the reaction has been decidedly excessive.

Barbara D’Urso subsequently intervened by breaking a lance for Gianmarco and his way of expressing emotions.

“I defend the emotions of men … It does not mean that they are fragile, on the contrary … This is my thought …” – said the presenter.

Also Antonella Elia connected to her saying: “Fragility in a man is beautiful … “.

Francesco also intervened, admitting that he was a little hurt by Gianmarco’s overreaction. “We have clarified, but Gianmarco you just put your finger in front of me. It takes a little self-irony in life. I was a little upset because it’s as if you couldn’t accept that I know something more than you because I’m a fool “ – her words.