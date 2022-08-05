The last edition of the GF Vip has certainly made the fortune of some characters that the audience of the small screen has welcomed with open arms. It certainly has been so for Soleil Risesthe young influencer who captivated the public with her beauty and hers straightforward and decisive character.

After the experience in the reality show, the young woman was immediately called to be part of La Pupa and the Nerdy show. She subsequently also a short participation in L’Isola dei Famosi, becoming in effect her new promise of TV lounges.

In short, all eyes are on her, who recently ended up at the center of attention also for having launched her personal brand: “State of Soleil”. She offers her audience hers first collection of swimwear. In addition to this, on the site there are also bandanas, pants and other items of clothing that the young influencer illustrates.

He shows off and tenence, thanks to his very popular social profiles. In fact Soleil took its first steps in the world of show business starting just as an influencer. For this she never misses an opportunity to to interact with his precious followers.

Often, on social media, Sorge enjoys answering questions from her fans and sharing part of her daily life with them. To do go crazy all the followers of this young promise was recently a photo ticked on his profile.

Soleil Sorge showed everyone her new manicure, which surprised fans with one detail in particular. Some time ago the girl had opted for one very summer manicure and colorful. But now she has revolutionized her style by choosing something much more flashy.

This time, the former gieffina chose a canary yellow for his nail art, which is then embellished with the design of a teddy bear made with a glitter polish. A touch of light on a truly perfect manicure for the summer.