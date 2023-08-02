These are the words of the former gieffina: “It’s not a good time for me”

In these last days Sun rises has become one of the characters talked about by the gossip. The former contestant of the Big Brother VIP she is preparing for her debut on Rai 2 where she will host, alongside Carlo Vanzina and Pascal Vicedomini, Felicità 2023. Furthermore, in the course of the last few hours Soleil has become the protagonist of a revelation that is making the rounds on the web.

Although she has always been very private about hers private life, and especially with regard to the sentimental one, in these hours Soleil Sorge has made it known that she is single again. According to the words of the former competitor of Big Brother VIP, she is Charles Domingo they are no longer a couple.

These were the words with which the former gieffina made the news public:

Not a good time for me, the last story was a huge disappointment. For the moment I’m focused only on work and on the things that make me feel good and that depend exclusively on me. I pour all my love towards myself and my sincere friends.

Soleil Sorge and the love story with Carlo Domingo

Despite being a character exposed constantly in the spotlight, Soleil Sorge has tried to live her relationship with Charles Domingo in the utmost confidentiality. Even during his participation in the Big Brother VIPthe ex gieffina has never mentioned the story with her ex-boyfriend.

Carlo Domingo is a entrepreneur Sicilian and owner of an event agency and, according to rumors, it seems that the frequentation between Soleil Sorge and Carlo Domingo began in 2021. That year the news was made public by the weekly ‘Chi’. At the moment we do not know the reasons that led to the end of the story between Soleil and Charles.