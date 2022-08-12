The series of photos published by the model sends all her followers in raptures. The detail does not escape

The last edition of GF Vip has certainly made the fortune of some characters that the audience of the small screen has welcomed with open arms. Certainly it was like that for Soleil Sorge, the young influencer who charmed the public with her beauty and her frank and decisive character.

In a short time the model managed to overturn public opinion, going from being frowned upon by viewers to being their darling. After the experience in the reality show, the young woman was immediately called to be part of La Pupa and the Nerdy show and subsequently to make a short participation in L’Isola dei Famosi.

Thus becoming in effect the new promise of TV lounges. In short, all eyes are on Soleil, who recently ended up at the center of gossip also for a series of rumors concerning his television career.

A path full of successes that Soleil is following. I all thanks to the affection of her fans, who never fail to make her feel appreciated also and above all thanks to social media. In fact, La Sorge is very active on the internet. The girl regularly posts photos that portray her in wonderful places or with perfectly designed outfits.

And it is precisely the latest series of photos published by the model to send all her followers in raptures. The detail assured the young woman an appreciation of the web.

The look that Soleil has chosen for the shots is very minimal: total black t-shirt and tracksuit, for a sporty and sober style. But to literally drive fans crazy is a detail that has not gone unnoticed at all.

Soleil showed herself in all her beauty, highlighting her flat and sculpted belly that remains slightly uncovered thanks to the high-waisted top. And it is precisely this that has given life to the countless comments of the fans, who have showered her with compliments.