The words of Delia Duran who expressed her intention to leave her husband permanently Alex Belli they shared the house. Inevitable also the comment of Soleil Rises who said she was unconvinced of the decision.

“Guys, but it is only a phase, soon he will say that he no longer wants to leave him, you will see that it will go so safe. I’ll explain what will happen. There will be a moment where she realizes that she is still in love and she doesn’t want to leave him anymore. He will take it back, great love scene of reconquest and demonstration of love of their marriage, super theatrical kind of ‘oh my God I love you’. They will have a minimal initial quarrel, but then it ends with a kiss and ‘I’ll take you, you’re mine’ and then they will live happy and discontented “ – the prophecy made by the influencer to the other tenants in the house.

Soleil’s prediction appears to have actually been correct as Duran soon confessed to Trevisan of having changed her mind and no longer wanting to end her relationship with her husband Belli.

Delia tries to get closer to Soleil Sorge

In addition, Delia also sought contact with Soleil with the excuse of Manila: “I wanted to talk to you about what happened. I am of the opinion that we have all made mistakes, including myself of course. Manila maybe she was misunderstood, maybe she was wrong with you, maybe she was impulsive but she talked to me, believe me, good about you. Find a meeting point “ – she told him.

Soleil, however, put up a wall and limited herself to saying that she was disappointed by Manila Nazzaro: “I’m not the one who has to find a meeting point, I can’t take it anymore. She wasn’t close to me at a time when I was sick. She only came when she saw that there were three or four other people next to me. At a certain point, for me things break and then I say enough, I stop giving, I decide to pull the reins and understand who are the people I love and who I don’t. I want more in my life. The people that I really want and that I really love, never let you down and never disrespect you “ – he said.