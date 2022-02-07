The influencer returns to talk about his relationship with Alex and the actor reacted like this

Soleil Rises she went back to talking about the relationship with Alex Belli in the house of Big Brother Vip with the actor who really appreciated the nice words. The former gieffino has re-shared a video of Big Brother starring Soleil.

In the video, the young woman is seen talking to the newcomer in the house Gianluca Costantino. Intrigued, he asked him: “When he talks about love for you what does he mean?”.

And Soleil Sorge replied: “Between me and Alex there is a complicity, an alchemy, that if you saw us in here we were like, two twins, brother and sister at the same time”.

Source: web

He then recalled what was special between the two of them. “I thought one thing he said it. There can also be transport in quotation marks, sensual erotic between two people, the important thing is that rationally understand what is between two people. Between us there was and is there really a chemistry, a human complicity, so love? Absolutely!”.

The answer of Alex Belli she was not long in coming and in support of this video she commented as follows: “There is no more detailed explanation than what we have experienced … alchemy, complicity … and as always you have sublime words to describe it!”.

But first guest to very true he had made it clear that with Soleil it’s just friendship and that he wants to be with Delia.

“You can love a woman who can be the one you want to spend the rest of your life with or a part of your life, that is Deliabut you can also fall in love with another person in a different way and for this you must not be lynched “ – said a Silvia Toffanin.

“Delia is the woman I want to be with, Soleil is a friend that I love in the noblest sense of the word, there is a great deal of complicity but I have never said that I want to have a threesome”.

It remains to be seen what Delia will think of this new intervention from her husband. For sure she will talk about it in an episode tonight.