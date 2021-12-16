Not an easy Monday evening for Soleil Rises who suddenly found herself without the shoulder of Alex Belli not even having time to metabolize goodbye. The young woman tried to remain impassive, but then during a commercial break she burst into tears.

She feels betrayed by Alex’s behavior and after the episode she tried to be alone to reflect, to understand if those 3 months were the result of a false behavior by Alex or if her feelings were as real as those she felt. The next day it opened with the other tenants commenting: “Alex didn’t take the piss out of me, he made fun of himself. He shot himself in the foot by himself. This is the summary“ – he said.

Source: web

It’s still: “For me it is all nonsense. Everything Alex did was for the show. He tends to make human relationships spectacular and this aspect of him particularly shocked me. He didn’t go out for Delia but for himself. This is the worst. I considered him a friend, an important person like Katia is. I trusted him and let myself go. I felt betrayed on a human level and I admit that it hurts me, I can’t help it. With him I had put my heart and he had no respect“.

Many on social media believe that Soleil is pondering the farewell from the game by seeing his attitude. Was it just a moment of loss? Perhaps Soleil also imagines another confrontation with Alex in the next episode and perhaps he does not want to face that moment preferring to go out earlier.

Meanwhile, Soleil’s mother also successfully welcomed Alex’s exit from the game by commenting on social media: “Thank God it’s nice to see him go out forever pepppepepepepe”. Eventually his attitude had tired everyone.