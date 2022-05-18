No flirtations in sight, the reason is another and it is very important.

Golden moment for Soleil Rises. The influencer best known at the time of Men and womenwith the participation in the Big Brother Vip has found a lot of popularity.

As soon as she left the house she was called by Barbara D’Urso for the role of columnist a The Pupa and the Nerdy. This program has also been archived, and now she is enjoying her well-deserved holidays even if rumors want her about to land on the Island of the Famous but not as an official competitor together with Vera Gemma.

Meanwhile, in the past few hours it has flown to Ibiza together with one of his ex flatmates in the house of Big Brother Vip. Who is it about? It is about Gianluca Costantino.

The two are in Ibiza together with Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano. But no flirtations in sight, both Soleil and Gianluca are on the Iberian island for charitable reasons.

In fact, they will participate from 15 to 18 May at 2022 Olympics of artists, influencers and personalities from the entertainment world. An event that takes place with a very specific charitable purpose: to help the association To the. Bi. Children’s friends which has been fighting for years against the emergency abandonment thanks to the commitment of adoptive and foster families. In addition to Soleil and Gianluca, the protagonists of this event are also many other influencers and celebrities.

Who knows, however, that between the two the spark between the beaches of Ibiza may not be triggered. On the other hand, Gianluca never hid his interest in him for Sole. In an interview with Novella 2000 he said about the girl:

“I’d like to get to know her better before I win her heart. Because I know she probably has someone waiting outside, so I don’t want to spoil the couple. I’m a very honest guy about that, and I don’t like getting into certain dynamics, ”she said. Between us “there was fun, complicity, we made profound speeches in the confessional. The only place where you feel free to express any opinion “.