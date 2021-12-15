Soleil Sorge remained in the house of the Big Brother VIP and will continue his game alone because Alex Belli she decided to leave the house and save her marriage: the one with Delia Duran. It would seem, however, that the actor would have planned everything because before leaving he had left some hidden notes for the former roommate.

Soleil Sorge drew conclusions from this gesture, confirming his theories: “Sand it was here this note means that he had premeditated everything? A treasure hunt! The second note behind Dayane Mello’s photo, even here that s **** zo“

There treasure hunt it continued, but without success. The influencer has in fact blurted out despite the actor wanting to leave her something “nice”:

If he made any sense he could tell. This is a ridiculous treasure hunt that I’m not going to do. Do you think I should be looking for some notes scattered around the house of a song he wrote? But you’re fine? Are you ok? Todo bien tio? I can’t find the last note but I don’t want to look for it, that’s okay. Alex knew it. This morning he told me “‘I want to make a twist”. There he is. How disgusting.

Soleil Sorge did not send her to say and at the end of it all she also referred to the couple with not very nice terms: