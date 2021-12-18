The Big Brother Vip it will never end on March 14, 2022, the day of the final is far away and the balance in the house is destined to change. Some new entries have already been made, but it looks like there will be more and more vipponi they have to deal with who will enter.

In a chat in the garden, Davide Silvestri expressed his preferences: the actor would like Luca Vismara, former singer of Friends of Maria De Filippi.

Soleil Sorge didn’t take it well and made some poisonous comments about the boy:

The name you proposed and you said you’d be happy if he came in, I know I’d name it right away. Before now. Stop mentioning that name politely or I’ll start sabotaging the bed. I go out that door, it ruins my path because I go out: it is a person who loves to irritate me, I would never want to have anything to do with it. He really has a personality that I don’t like, he blew the boxes.

The girl recalled the times in which the two had quarreled, especially on the Island of the Famous:

I’ve already had to endure it in my last reality show, if it comes here, I’ll go out. Not even. Then it’s heavy, with a negative vibes. Not even. Just talk about it. I hope that people with content come in, not people who bring drama or yet another fake love story or discussions because they can’t take more of these dynamics.

Luca Vismara soon replied: “If I enter, will she come out? I’m packing my bags“. And with a following tweet, the former singer of Amici di Maria De Filippi specifies a few things: “Then I’m the offensive one who gossiped about her. I comment, of course, but she (one of the protagonists, it must be said) is inside a reality show under the cameras that I like to comment on while I’m quiet on my sofa.