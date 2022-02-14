Soleil Sorge has revealed what would have happened if Alex Belli had chosen her

Alex Bellileaving the house, he chose to go back to his wife Delia Duran. But what would have happened if he had stayed in the house next to Soleil Sorge?

Today, to reveal it, it was precisely the influencer who spoke to Nathaly Caldonazzo about the situation and told her what she would do if the choice fell on her.

Nathaly Caldonazzo asked the woman if she was really in love:

What if I was cooked to perfection the last time he was here? Yes, then I had the trolley reaction and I cried. I was certainly hurt. You say I would have been there if he had chosen me? Mmm, no. And I tell you no because unfortunately I have learned to love myself. I couldn’t be with a man who has certain attitudes and who doesn’t inspire confidence in me. Outside I have someone I trust more.

In short, there is no tripe for cats as they say, but Soleil Rises she would never trust the actor.

Furthermore, the gieffina explained:

Alex reproached for not telling the whole truth. He told her what happened under the covers, but not about the feelings she confessed to me. He eventually admitted he told me he was in love with me. Then I don’t like that even in the last period he kept playing on this stuff, it was never clear.