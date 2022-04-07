The young woman seems to be unable to take more than Alex Belli. Here’s what she said she.

Soleil Rises was the victim of a joke de Hyenas in recent days. The video was broadcast during last night’s episode of the program.

The influencer was led to believe she was framed in a scam cryptocurrencies for a value of 5 million euros. In the midst of the police intervened, Interpol and Sorge did not believe in his eyes.

But during the joke, not knowing she was being filmed, she also made a statement about Alex Belli. He was asked if the episode of The Pupa and the Nerdy starring Belli had already been recorded (the episode aired this week but was recorded two weeks ago ed).

Soleil replied in the affirmative, then letting himself go to the following expression: “I just can’t stand this subject anymore“.

Source: web

In short, Soleil seems to no longer bear the exploits of Alex Belli. And this time his comment seems more sincere than ever, since she didn’t know she was being registered.

The episode of The Pupa and the Nerdy where she acts as a columnist was aired a few days ago. Alex Belli he was a baby for a night with the option of giving 5 bonus points to a couple who would have stood out in his photo shoot.

And Belli has chosen Soleil herself as the inspiring muse of couples for her photo shoots.

Cecilia Rodriguez’s attack on Soleil Sorge

Meanwhile Soleil must also collect the words of Cecilia Rodriguez who for a period of time was the sister-in-law as Soleil was engaged to Jeremias.

Guest to Chi HouseCecilia commented on the moment when her brother and Soleil broke up:

“I have never had a friendship with Soleil, she was my sister-in-law but we have never been friends, we also got along well but we have not cultivated any relationship. When they broke up I was happy ”.