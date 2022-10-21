The former gieffina spares no one and responds to criticism: this is what he said

Soleil Rises he is undoubtedly one of the most beloved characters on the web and on the Italian small screen. The stepping stone to his great success was the program Men and women. Later Soleil participated in the Big Brother Vip and toIsland of the Famous. In recent days, the former gieffina has revealed some background of her private life, responding to all those who criticize her.

Soleil Sorge is not there and responds harshly to all those who accuse her of doing nothing in life. There are many projects which the former gieffina has been working on in this last period. Among the many we cannot fail to mention the Big Brother Vip Partyflanked by Pierpaolo Pretelli.

Over the past few days there have been many who have turned heavy criticisms to the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip. It was not long in coming the response of the influencer who, to silence the rumors circulating about her, revealed some background of her life experienced by her.

The influencer has in fact revealed what he studies and what jobs he is currently doing. Soleil has chosen to continue her adventure in the world of entertainment, preferring, however, not to neglect her studies. Currently, therefore, the former gieffina is studying to graduate in Business Management.

Despite this, Solei has decided not to put aside the world of social media and that of the show. As already mentioned, we can currently see the influencer al Big Brother Vip Party with Pierpaolo Pretelli. His professional career, therefore, seems to be proceeding smoothly.

As for his private life, it must be said that Soleil Sorge has always chosen to live his private life in the utmost confidentiality. For this reason today we do not know if the influencer is engaged in a love affair and is, therefore, dating someone.