Soleil Sorge gets an aesthetic touch-up done by him. She reveals it herself on her social profile

The last edition of GF Vip has certainly made the fortune of some characters that the audience of the small screen has welcomed with open arms. It certainly has been so for Soleil Risesthe young influencer who captivated the public with hers beauty and its character blunt and decided.

After the experience in the reality show, the young woman was immediately called to be part of La Pupa and the Nerdy show and subsequently to make a short participation in L’Isola dei Famosi, becoming in effect the new promise of TV lounges.

In short, all eyes are on Soleil, which recently ended at the center of gossip for showing up in one particular situation And unexpected. In fact, the girl showed herself together with another former reality face, ready for a new experience.

But who is Soleil with? Soon said: the influencer she showed up while she waited Giacomo Urtis in his surgeon’s office. Soleil’s, of course, is anything but a courtesy visit. The public knows that Giacomo is known as the most sought-after plastic surgeon of the stars and Sorge is ready to ask for his professional help.

Yes, even the young soleil has decided to resort to some tweaks to improve her image. The girl does not hide behind a finger and she reveals right on her Instagram profile of her, that is about to undergo a cosmetic surgery.

Soleil made the announcement to her followers through stories on Instagram that portray her while does a ballet with the surgeon. The intent of the Sorge is explained with a short caption: “Botoxini, look where they are”.

“I’m waiting for Giaky to give me some treatments so I become super hot”. The girl has not explained what type of surgery she will undergo but we just have to wait for the new shots that she will post on social networks to find out.