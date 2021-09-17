Soleil Sorge and Gianmaria Antinolfi are almost at loggerheads, but the two former lovers have clarified their relationship

Less than a week after the debut of Big Brother VIP, the first sparks have already broken out in the house. Obviously, the dynamics have already been created at the table but the one between Soleil Sorge and Gianmaria Antinolfi has taken over everything.

Soleil Sorge bursts out to Gianmaria Antinolfi - Curler 4

The boy still seems to be very interested to the influencer, even though he already has someone else outside waiting for him, but she doesn’t want to know. Soleil Sorge has repeatedly reiterated the reason for the breakup with the boy.

If he was much more involved and wanted to establish a more serious relationship, on the contrary the girl was not ready for a relationship. After yet another misunderstanding, Luca Onestini’s ex has decided to speak out:

I’ve always been clear, I’ve always told you things as they were. I gave you the best I could and clarity. I feel closeness with you more in friendship. That’s why we spent hours playing on the Playstation or chatting, but on my part there was no transport. It’s not like it wasn’t the right time, there just wasn’t the desire for a relationship with you.

Soleil Sorge bursts out to Gianmaria Antinolfi - Curler 5

I’m clear, don’t you appreciate it? You got too heavy, you did it with that other one, you did it with me and I can’t do it. When you stare you are like that. You need another kind of woman, which isn’t me, you understand that right? You were a little obsessed, oppressive, with things I don’t feel like going through here. You showed up under the house, everywhere, you showed up 40 times in Naples. At the limit of limiting my personal freedom. For me some things are not acceptable. I cannot submit to certain attitudes.

In short, between the two it seems that there was just no one future.

