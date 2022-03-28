In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Soleil Rises that has left the world of the web speechless. On the occasion of an interview given to very truethe famous influencer talked about her exes and in particular also about the mysterious Carlo. Let’s find out all its together statements.

Soleil Sorge never ceases to amaze all its people fan. Recently, the well-known TV personality ended up in the center of gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some statements that she herself made a very truethe program conducted by Silvia Toffanin.

During theinterviewthe former competitor of the Big Brother Vip spoke of the mysterious Carlo. The presenter made fun of it and wanted to ensure that it is not someone else Mark Caltagirone:

It’s not Mark Caltagirone, is it?

The gieffina has lent itself to the joke and this was his reply:

Carlo doesn’t exist. He is an idyllic character who is part of my heart. He does not exist, no one has ever seen him. And he will stay that way.

Later, he decided to say the truth. These were his words:

In the past, in the relationships that have been made public, the relationship has been contaminated by external dynamics and this has ruined the balance. But I want to clarify one thing. I never said I had a boyfriend. She is a person I fell in love with before entering the house, who I kept in my heart all the time and outside I wanted to see him again. He is not a boyfriend, I don’t see any rings on my hand. Things will be seen with time as they go.

Soleil Sorge talks about the ex to Verissimo

It’s not all. During the interview, the topic relating to ex boyfriendsin particular Jeremias Rodriguez and Luca Onestini. For what concern brother by Belen Rodriguez, the influencer said:

He was very strong when we were on the island together, this time his dad is there too. I am sure they will be a strong couple. We remained on very good terms, but we weren’t in constant contact. I really wish him all the best because he is a guy who deserves to have so much happiness.

Instead, come on Luca Onestinithe girl said she no longer remembered him: