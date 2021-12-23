Alessandro Bresciano entered the Big Brother VIP house with a very clear goal: to conquer a woman. The problem is that he is confused about who will be the allegedly lucky one.

The former face of Men and Women entered the house making compliments on Soleil Sorge and Sophie Codegoni: historical enemies of the program. In the house, however, Alessandro Bresciano also met Jessica Selassié who does not seem to despise at all.

During Sophie Codegoni’s birthday the boy had more opportunities to come forward with the young influencer, but then he closed in the sauna with Soleil Sorge explaining his game:

This is me, it’s not true that I want to play. The fact is that if I approach one of you, everyone thinks badly, if someone else does, nobody says anything. I assure you I don’t play, because if I like a person, I just like him. Do I like someone in here? Why do you think I don’t like you? It is okay that you repeat that you are out of the game, but leave this alone. You are a person who takes a lot of my head, because you can speak, you are awake, strong. You are not out of the game, I like you. I just tried it with you practically

Soleil Rises however, he stressed to be fiancée: “Look, I’m really out of the game in that sense. I am busy and do you know why I feel I am out of these dynamics? Because I’m in love. Then I’m out of the game because I read too well in certain games like yours “.

However, Alessandro got straight to the point: “Oh well what does it have to do with it? You may be busy, but then in here you may find an interest in someone, like me. Are you in love with another one out? But what are you saying? Are you crazy? If you are in love with this person you were not kissing with another. Ah kissed Alex Belli for fun and friendship? Stop it was all real. If my girlfriend kisses like this with someone else, I’ll leave her right away. And stop saying I play. Do you want to see how I can play? Well, I’ll show you, let’s start playing tomorrow, but you and I … “