Alex Belli came out of the house of the Big Brother VIP last Monday, despite this we continue to talk about him and the flirtation he had with Soleil Rises. Davide Silvestri also begins to express doubts about the couple who formed in the Cinecittà house.

However, many inside the house do not believe that Soleil Sorge was the only victim and that, after all, if everything was a fiction she too was an accomplice of the show. Alex Belli.

Now, the influencer has no more reasons to defend hers “special friend”And she let herself go to her first confessions. In confidence with the other roommates he explained:

Maybe he had planned to make me lose my mind, so that I would fall in love with him in here. Don’t you think I’m so naive? No I’m not, I’ve always seen things and try to slow down. I saw them before he said certain things to her. If I played it, why did it suit me? Played? It went against everything of mine. The only time I was fake was when at a certain point they asked us about our friendship and about him and about things and I kept saying that there was nothing more than friendship and that he had this relationship.

Soleil Sorge then revealed what they really said to each other under the covers and how his words confused him: