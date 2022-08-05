Soleil Sorge goes to the sea with him! The influencer shows herself to the folowers with a shot full of sweetness. That’s who he was with

Soleil Sorge, in the last period, has managed to get a lot of talk about itself and to significantly increase the number of followers it counts on social networks. Thanks to her participation in various reality shows and programs, Soleil has gained considerable visibility and this means that she is often invited to various television and radio programs.

The last edition of GF Vip has certainly made the fortune of some characters that the audience of the small screen has welcomed with open arms. Certainly it was the same for Soleil: the young influencer charmed the public with her beauty and her frank and decisive character. After the experience in the reality show, the young woman is immediately called to be part of La Pupa and the Nerdy show.

Subsequently to make a brief participation in L’Isola dei Famosi, becoming in effect the new promise of TV salons. In short, all eyes are on Soleil, which recently ended up at the center of attention also for having launched its personal brand: “State of Soleil”, offering its first collection of swimwear to the public.

But among all these work successes, fans ask themselves: how is Sorge’s love life going? Last summer, the influencer had met a man who had stolen her heart, it is Carlo Domingo, an entrepreneur.

Unfortunately they had been able to spend very little time together: by return of post Soleil entered the house of the GF Vip and the two remained away for 6 months. Despite everything, the two have been seen together on several occasions recently: at the beach, on the train and also on the day of the influencer’s 28th birthday.

Yet appearances can be deceiving, since Soleil is also seen with a man who is not Carlo at all. Among her thousands of commitments, Soleil managed to carve out a period to spend relaxing at the sea with her family.

This is how she came up with the idea of ​​introducing her family members to followers with a series of stories. Among these shots and videos, she ticks a man with whom she Soleil seems to have a special relationship. Who is it about? About her Her beloved grandfather Renato, with whom she has a really solid relationship.