The last edition of GF Vip has certainly made the fortune of some characters that the audience of the small screen has welcomed with open arms. It certainly has been so for Soleil Risesthe young influencer who has captivated the public with her beauty and its outspoken character and decided.

After the experience in the reality show, the young woman was immediately called to be part of La Pupa and the Nerdy show and subsequently to make a short participation in L’Isola dei Famosi, becoming in effect the new promise of TV lounges. In short, all eyes are on Soleil.

She recently ended up at the center of gossip for a series of rumors concerning her television career. In fact, in recent times many believed that Soleil had done a audition to join the cast of Forward anotherbut unfortunately it would been refused.

To report the news he quoted as follows: “On the other hand, the one who was cut off due to too much overexposure was Soleil. She and Codegoni yes contended the role from ‘Bonas‘”.

With the spread of this voice, Soleil has decided to take matters into his own hands and explain once and for all what really happened.

According to the correction of the person directly concerned, nothing of what is said in the various articles answers truth. These are Soleil’s words: “Fake news. Never having auditioned for ‘Avanti un Altro’ I would have considered this role that someone, with malice, tends to assign to me ”.

“Instead, I accepted another role in line with my professional career. I wish Sophie & Sonia a lot of success. Try again & see you soon XOXO “. In fact, Soleil is already ready to get back into the game and she seems to have been entrusted with the management of the GF Vip Party, alongside Pierpaolo Petrelli.