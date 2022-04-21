Glacial atmosphere yesterday in the studio at Le Iene between the former sisters-in-law at the time of the engagement between Soleil and Jeremias.

Yesterday Soleil Rises was a guest at Hyenas where he met Belen Rodriguez. The two were sister-in-law for a short time, when Soleil was engaged to the showgirl’s brother Jeremias.

But apparently the relationship between the two is not idyllic. Also yesterday during the hosted Belen he treated Soleil with extreme coldness. The week Who he even spoke of frost between the two in Mediaset’s studies.

“The coldness with Belen Rodriguez, Sorge’s sister-in-law when she was with her brother Jeremias Rodriguez was noticed in the studio right from the start. The two women also had a relationship with Gianmaria Antinolfi, also a competitor in the latest edition of Big Brother Vip “ – wrote the famous gossip magazine.

Presenting the guest yesterday was Belen herself who omitted her brother Jeremias among the famous boyfriends of the influencer’s past.

“Everyone make yourself comfortable. I introduce you to our guest. She is Italian American and she speaks Italian and English very well. Now everyone is talking about her for the GF Vip, but first she made the mess: Beijing Express, Men and Women and even L’Isola. Then only after came Big Brother. His ex are Luca Onestini, Nicola Ippoliti, Marco Cartasegna and Gianmaria Antinolfi. In short, they are all stories that start with a reality show and end up in the magazine Chi. Then she at the GF she also had a threesome with Alex and Delia, but now she is engaged to a certain Carlo “ – the presentation of Soleil made by Belen.

“There was also Jeremias among the boyfriends but he omitted it on purpose” – Soleil’s answer as always pungent.

That the Rodriguez family had not left themselves on excellent terms with Soleil is also evident from the words of Cecilia that always a week Who She said:

“Yes she has been my sister-in-law for some time. I saw her and we dated, but she wasn’t my friend. When Jere and Soleil broke up I was happy. There was no artistic chemistry among them, my brother is not artistic at all. He wants human relationships and he doesn’t care about the show“.