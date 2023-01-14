A commander of the Ukrainian air surveillance unit SARG (called “Birds of Madiar”) shared a video of a war action against a unit of soldiers from the Wagner mercenary company, made up of several dozen soldiers crossing Soledar to take refuge in a house, identified by the Kiev unit as the presumed base and hit with a drone missile. THE city in eastern Ukraine has been a territory of fierce house-to-house fighting for days, and has been the subject of military and propaganda disputes with Moscow claiming to have conquered it and Kiev denying it. Both sides show videos to support their position. However, anonymous military sources in Kiev admit that the Ukrainian army would have left the city of Soledar to Russian soldiers, positioning itself immediately west, between the Bakhmutkove river – “He blew up the bridges to stop them” – and the highway. “It’s a matter of a few hundred meters, it’s a new defensive line, from there you can see the Russians face-to-face, but it’s out.” The sources with first and last names prefer not to admit the loss of the small town of ten thousand inhabitants “until the official declaration from Kiev arrives”.



