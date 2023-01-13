A resident of Soledar Shistka spoke about the first hours when the Russian army entered the city

Andrey Shistka, a resident of Soledar liberated by Russian troops in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), spoke about the first hours when fighters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation entered the city. Writes about it RIA News.

He clarified that now civilians from Soledar are being accommodated in the city of Shakhtersk. Shistka added that in the first hours of the Russian military’s stay in the village, they checked him and his wife. “At first I was scared, but I immediately realized that they were mine. He told us: “Brothers, we’ll break through if everything is fine … Don’t be offended, just because there is a war, you yourself understand,” he explained. A resident of Soledar added that after checking they offered “tea, cigarettes, and food.”

On Thursday, January 12, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) lost about 200 fighters during an unsuccessful attempt to counterattack Soledar. The founder of the private military company (PMC) “Wagner” Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Russian army took control of the city.