From: Johanna Soll, Bedrettin Bölükbasi, Daniel Dillmann

Moscow exchanges the supreme commander in Ukraine. The new commander of the Russian troops will be Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov. The news ticker.

+++ 9:43 p.m.: Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has appointed Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov as the new commander of Russian troops in Ukraine. Ten and a half months after the start of the war in Ukraine, there was a change in leadership in the Russian army. Sergey Surovikin, who had only been commander of the invasion forces since October, is being demoted and, according to Russian sources, is to become Gerasimov’s deputy.

Shoigu appointed two more deputies for Gerasimov. Moscow justified the realignment with an “expansion of the scope of the tasks to be solved” and the need for the individual parts of the army to work more closely together.

Bakhmut (pictured) and the town of Soledar, 20 kilometers away, are at the center of the Ukraine war. © Libkos/dpa

+++ 6:10 p.m.: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged his support to NATO during a speech in Lviv, urging it to do more: “For today, mere NATO support for Ukraine and support in the form of rhetoric about open doors to Ukraine is not enough Zelenskyi said Kyiv needs “strong steps” to join the military alliance, Reuters reports.

In September last year, Kyiv applied for so-called fast-track NATO membership, seven months after Russia started the war. Although NATO emphasized its open-door policy towards Ukraine, it did not go into detail and has not yet mentioned any concrete steps that could accelerate Ukraine’s possible accession to NATO.

+++ 4.30 p.m.: Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has dismissed claims of complete Russian control over the eastern Ukraine town of Soledar. “Heavy fighting in Soledar continues,” quoted the US broadcaster CNN Maliar from a contribution in the short message service Telegram. After heavy losses, the Russian military exchanged units in the area and also increased the number of Wagner mercenaries. So Moscow aims to break through the Ukrainian defense line and take the city completely. However, these attempts were unsuccessful, Maliar said.

+++ 2 p.m.: Former Commander of American Forces in Europe Ben Hodges, Lieutenant General a. D., expects Ukraine to recapture Crimea by the end of August. “Ukraine will never be safe and will be able to rebuild its economy while Russia controls Crimea,” he told Ukrainian news agency RBC. It is therefore “important to liberate Crimea”. According to Hodges, the probability that Russia will use nuclear weapons is very small. After all, this does not give Moscow an advantage on the battlefield. In addition, Moscow takes the warnings from the United States

In addition, Lieutenant General a. D. also about what tactics Ukraine must now use. He spoke of three “key tasks”. He called on the Ukrainian military to take every possible measure to protect the population, strengthen air defenses and directly attack the locations of Russian missiles and kamikaze drones.

+++ 12.25 p.m.: The Ukrainian military has rejected Russian information about the situation in the embattled town of Soledar in eastern Ukraine. “The Russians say that Soledar is under their control. That’s not true,” spokesman for the Eastern Group of Ukrainian Armed Forces Serhiy Cherevatyy said, according to media reports in Kyiv. The Ukrainian general staff will provide information on the current situation.

+++ 11.30 a.m.: Massive Russian attacks on Ukraine with ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones are repeated again and again. According to the Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich, Kyiv is expecting another such blow against the whole of Ukraine in the near future. “Sooner or later this will happen,” he said, according to the Unian news agency in an interview with the Russian ex-politician and human rights activist Mark Feigin. As an approximate date, he gave the period between January 12th and 15th. Admittedly, this does not necessarily have to be the case. However, the assumption is based on the timing of previous attacks.

+++ 11.06 a.m.: The Russian mercenary group Wagner claims to have taken Soledar. Russian sources also say that the heavily contested town of Bakhmut is on the verge of being surrounded. However, the latest situation report by the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) shows that the Russian statements about Bakhmut do not correspond to reality.

“Even considering the most generous of Russian claims, a capture of Soledar would not mean the immediate encirclement of Bakhmut,” the paper reads. In addition, the capture of Soledar does not necessarily grant Russian troops control of Ukrainian communication lines to Bakhmut. The Russian military has been trying to take Bakhmut for months, but so far without success. the Reports from the front show high casualties and sometimes horrific news.

First report from Wednesday, January 11th: Kyiv – There is “almost no life left” in the city of Soledar, the Ukrainian president announced Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “Everything is completely destroyed.” After several weeks of heavy fighting, the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigoshin, reported the capture of the city in eastern Ukraine during the Ukraine war. “Wagner units have taken the entire Soledar area under their control,” the Russian news agency TASS quoted the businessman, who is a close ally of the Russian president, as saying Vladimir Putin’s is applicable.

The city of Soledar is located in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, only around 20 kilometers from the still fiercely contested city of Bakhmut. The British secret service confirmed the report by the Wagner group. According to a report from London, after several tactical advances, the Russian troops “probably controlled most of the settlement” at the cost of high casualties.

According to British intelligence, the fighting in Soledar was concentrated in the area of ​​a salt mine, which is said to have tunnels over 200 kilometers long. Both Russia and Ukraine fear that their respective opponents could use these tunnel systems to organize attacks behind their own ranks. Fierce battles are said to have recently raged, especially at the entrances to the salt mine. However, the Russian army seems to have won this now.

But Russia’s victory in Soledar is likely to be symbolic above all. According to military experts, the city plays a subordinate role in the further course of the Ukraine war. The benefits of capturing the settlements are “limited,” William Reno, a professor of political science at Northwestern University, told Newsweek. “This battle is part of the larger struggle for Bachmut,” Reno said.

While conquest could shift the front lines in the Ukraine war in Russia’s favour, it “would not represent a significant victory or improve their long-term prospects elsewhere in Ukraine.” The Battle of Soledar is primarily of political importance. It would be about gaining control of the Donbass. But because Kyiv also repeatedly emphasizes the importance of Soledar and Bakhmut, the battle for the Orste makes it “important despite the relatively low strategic importance of these places”. (dil)