With a low profile and with almost no presence on her husband’s agenda, the governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, Soledad Quereilhac gave an interview with Radio Provincia in which she launched a categorical definition: “I am not a first lady, that figure, “he said.

The doctor of Letters from the UBA and researcher at Conicet said that the figure of the first lady “is perishing, it has nothing to do with the 21st century” and that “it had to do with moments when only men exercised political power” and that women were only “accompanying figurines.”

“The only place for a married, heterosexual woman whose partner is notorious is to be his companion”, Determined Quereilhac in dialogue with AM1270.

She explained that she decided to run from that place because both for her and “for Axel, women are not first because we are not before anyone because we are married for a politician who was elected, lady is a completely old term, we are not companions or ornaments ”.

Axel Kicillof with his wife, Soledad Quereilhac and their children León and Andrés in his inauguration as governor in the Legislature of La Plata. Photo: Télam

Along these lines, he detached himself from the figure of a couple: “Axel was chosen in his position, I am not an appendage of my partner, I accompany him and support him, but I must not stop being who I am because my husband is a ruler”.

From her experience and vision as a university teacher, Quereilhac immersed herself in the discussion regarding the return to face-to-face in the classroom and asserted: “Everyone wants to go back to classes, the issue is how and you don’t have to be kamikaze with that”. For this reason he asked that the return be “responsible and with protocols”

“At the University we noticed that there was a demand for live classes, it is a irreplaceable process in the learning process”, He acknowledged.

In addition, he criticized political leaders who had “crude and crude expressions during the pandemic on” serious issues such as health and education.

And he concluded: “I cannot enter the debate of ‘presence now’ because it is a political slogan, it is not a serious debate on education”.