Married to Axel Kicillof, governor of the Province of Buenos Aires, indicated by the essayist Beatriz Sarlo as the architect of the coronavirus vaccination proposal “under the table”, as described by the author of The cultural machine, Soledad Quereilhac She is also a prestigious researcher at Conicet, Doctor of Letters and literary criticism, among other highlights of her extensive academic curriculum.

Taekwondo black belt and passionate about tango, Quereilhac is the author of the book When science awakened fantasies. Press, literature and the occult in Argentina of the centuries, published in 2016 by the Siglo XXI publishing house, whose catalog also includes seven works by Sarlo, between them, Borges, a writer on the border Y Scenes from the postmodern life. The volume, of 290 pages and available in different libraries for $ 1,150, is the result of an investigation, originally presented as a doctoral thesis, which Quereilhac it was able to culminate thanks to doctoral scholarships awarded by the UBA and the Conicet, between 2003 and 2009. It is dedicated “to Axel, my husband.”

It was precisely Carlos Díaz, editor and director of this label, who served as link between Quereilhac and Sarlo, to send the proposal to receive immunity against the coronavirus to the 78-year-old essayist and shortly after turning 79 on March 29, as part of a Buenos Aires campaign that sought to promote, with the disclosure of a photo, the vaccination of through some well-known personalities of Argentine culture. At least this is what he indicated Sarlo in Justice, where he presented an exchange of emails with Díaz where Soledad’s name appears, and which was later denied by Kicillof’s wife and by the governor himself.

In the introduction to the work of Quereilhac, with a marked critical imprint, the author thanks the teacher and researcher Sylvia Saitta, his thesis supervisor, from whom he learned that “both in teaching and in research rigor and honesty are undeniable”.

Paradoxically, in this very introduction in which he also thanks to other teachers and colleagues of the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters, where she works as head of practical work on the subject Problems of Argentine Literature of the Literature career, Beatriz Sarlo, of whom she was a student, also appears. for being one of those responsible “for ways as solid as they are different of reading Argentine literature, because they have taught me a lot” and with whom she is now confronted. The researcher even became part of the Sarlo chair on the subject of Argentine Literature II.

Beatriz Sarlo assured this Wednesday that she was the wife of the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, Soledad Quereilhac, who offered to get vaccinated in advance against the coronavirus.

Quereilhac He is also a member of the Institute of Argentine and American History Dr. Emilio Ravignani (UBA-Conicet) and is a Peronist by birth: his grandfather was the captain of the ship in which Evita made her tour of Europe. In addition, she is the director of a UBACyT project of young researchers on literature and the press in Argentina between the years 1870 and 1940, and is coordinator of the edition of Argentine and Latin American literature of the Colihue Editorial Classic Collection. Before, he was part of the staff of the cultural magazine as Ranas. Art, essay, translation and has published articles and book reviews on cultural pages of newspapers The nation Y Profile.

Research Quereilhac for the book When science awakened fantasies, goes back to the scientific panorama of the late nineteenth century, when the conception of science was far from how it is understood today and was intermingled in the daily events of people and, with its promises of change, it excited those who they were enchanted by the potential worlds that it allowed us to imagine.

Through articles and news from the main newspapers of that time, Quereilhac reconstructs the climate of the Argentine period of the centuries, where spiritism and the occult occupied an important space in the gaze of reality.

An original aspect of the author’s work is the cross between these pseudosciences and fantastic literature, based on the work of some of the most prominent writers of the genre, such as Horacio Quiroga, Leopoldo Lugones or Eduardo Ladislao Holmberg.

The research shows, among other things, how this branch of literature found inspiration in the scientific imagination (dominated by the parapsychological, strange forces, magic and magnetism) and in what way newspapers and magazines functioned as a mirror of those constructions, in a world where a singular idea of ​​science coexisted with unexplained phenomena.

Among these relationships between literature and journalism, appears the disturbing tale The feather pillow, of Horacio Quiroga (originally published in the weekly Faces and masks in 1907) and it is suggested that the story’s plot was taken from an episode published 27 years earlier in the newspaper The Press, where it is narrated how a strange creature, a mix between a vampire and a tick, sucked the head of a girl over successive nights, until she was dying.

This coincidence between a “rare” phenomenon, but worthy of being published in a newspaper, and the fiction of Quiroga, quite similar to that fact, they served Quereilhac as a trigger and source of inspiration for his research: “The truth – he explains – is that, in addition to The feather pillow of Quiroga, in the inter-century period a significant number of stories were published in Argentina that included scientific or pseudoscientific topics from a fantastic perspective and in which there was a constant concern to make the supernatural credible with explanations taken from science ”.

