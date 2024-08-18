Soledad Puértolas is an all-rounder with words, a tool she loves, which she works hard on as an academic of the RAE and which she practices when she sits down every morning of her life to advance in her novels. Talking about them excites her and she does it with passion, as well as reflecting on the generations and changes that life has allowed her to experience. The author born in Zaragoza 77 years ago has just published The forgotten novel in the engineer’s house (Anagrama), a small work of craftsmanship in which he has managed to put together a novel within a novel that, in turn, is within another. Without visible seams and with reflections on literature, on love and on a mother. Here he speaks clearly: “Young people are detached from history. As if they had just appeared in the world. And that is serious.” The interview is held by videoconference from Vilanova de Arousa (Galicia), where he is spending his holidays.

Ask. Your novel is a game of Russian dolls. How did it come about?

Answer. I was surprised myself because I had no plans to write a novel within a novel, but a novel I wrote 30 or 40 years ago appeared in the attic of my house, it was on an old computer. My husband, who is an engineer, managed to print it. At first I didn’t pay any attention, but three years ago I brought it to Galicia and saw that there was something. I gave it to the narrator of the novel I was writing and it turned out that he liked it (laughs). Literary speaking, of course.

P. Did you recognize yourself in Puértolas 40 years ago?

R. What I liked to see was that there was something very lively and very youthful. I was excited to see what that writer, that person, was like. I felt a connection of emotion and I thought that she couldn’t be lost. I thought that she was a voice that had to be taken into account, very sincere.

P. What has changed in Soledad Puértolas today compared to that time?

R. I don’t know about readers, but for me everything, a lot. I change, I am a different person every day, my relationship with the world becomes new every day. I have not resolved my relationship with the world, I didn’t have it resolved when I was young or now, but I try and the literary relationship has changed too. However, there is something that remains, maybe just a little bit, but intense. If everything changed I wouldn’t be able to bear it.

P. How has your relationship with the world changed?

R. You know more, you have experienced more things and you have added some conclusions and some confusion. What you thought the world was has changed in appearance, you have a different idea, you are no longer there to discover it, but to be there. When you were young you thought you could discover and control the world, that is youth. But, at a certain point in life, when you have tried several times, you end up saying: I am simply there. It is a very different attitude, I am not going to say of acceptance, because life has many unacceptable things, but of knowing.

P. Disenchantment?

R. No. No. No. Not at all. Because there is no way to charm either. That was excitement, illusion and a desire for control. And suddenly you say to yourself: “Well, maybe not having control is better.”

P. Is there a kind of autobiography hidden in this novel?

R. Yes, as in everything I write. There are many parts of me. I am the kind of writer who is, in a way, talking about himself. I have portrayed myself in my novels.

I come from silence, from a family in which the Civil War was not talked about at all, it was as if it had not existed, it could not be

P. Your generation belonged to the late Franco era, and was marked by its support for democracy and its opposition to the dictatorship. What defines the new generation of young people, your grandchildren?

R. They are detached from history. We were too anchored in it because we came from the silence of the Civil War and that has been tremendous for our lives, for my generation. I come from silence, from a family in which the Civil War was not talked about at all, it was as if it had not existed, it was not possible. But it was there, it was a silence that weighed and we knew or sensed what had happened. But now young people, despite all the information and communication capacity they have, are in the air, they are like newcomers to the world and they do not have a historical sense of what they are, there is no continuity. And that seems serious to me because history unites us as humanity. Having links between us and the past allows you to have projects. And if they do not have projects they are a little helpless, loose.

P. Is it our failure?

R. In a way, yes. We are not going to take all the blame, but there has been an educational failure here, a failure to integrate history. We do not have the solution, but I think that teaching has been greatly neglected and it is fundamental. It is a very serious problem and it worries me. Now everything is very dispersed, they have nowhere to hold on to, they think that the right is the one of today, they do not know where it comes from and the same thing happens with the left. I have to think that we can channel it, but sometimes pessimism invades me.

P. How have you experienced being a woman and a writer? Has the invisibility of women writers affected you?

R. Yes, without a doubt; it is a very established pattern. It is not that it has affected me, it is just that it is there. When you are a woman who writes, you are a woman who writes, you are not a writer, what you do always takes precedence over what you are. It seems that women all have to write in the same way and the world of women and men converge in many aspects, we are people. Literature is the capacity of human beings to diversify and if men have done it, are they going to deny this to us women? This has always made me indignant.

P. Do you think this has changed? Or improved?

R. This is a time of transition because I am almost convinced, or I want to be, that our grandchildren are breaking many things. I have a 16-year-old grandson and granddaughters aged 11, 7 and 2. And this is something else, it is a force that is already in motion. My granddaughters have given me that security.

P. You were the fifth academic of the RAE. Now there are eleven. The Academy is also behind.

R. She is right. When Ana María Matute or I joined, there was a commotion, but now four women have joined in a row and I have not seen it mentioned in the press, which means that it is more normal now. In the 18th century there were debates and doubts about the intellect and reasoning capacity of women. And there are still inertias, resistances. But the Academy has changed a lot since I joined, to begin with in terms of atmosphere. When I joined, there were days when it was just Carmen Iglesias, Margarita Salas and me, and if one of us failed, she was alone. Sometimes I kept quiet, but I think that we have to intervene, we must not keep quiet. Sometimes women are not as sure of ourselves as men, who are amazingly sure of themselves. They could have been a little hesitant! But it has changed a lot and it shows in the dictionary.

P. Any examples?

R. For example, the word “mujer fácil” was seen to correspond to a prototype and now it is explained that it is discrimination, that it is offensive and all the nuances. Today my granddaughters would not understand “mujer fácil” and the dictionary must record what it has meant and the disappearance of that meaning. We must not erase history because then we would find ourselves helpless, floating, but we must explain how it has evolved. Now that there are no paper problems, I am in favour of explaining. I like the dictionary’s capacity to be a history of our life and our language and that is a task that is being done.

P. What does the Academy bring to you?

R. I am on the Social Sciences Committee, which is very interesting. I have a great time talking about words because they are our most important instrument, something that can be transformed into something else and that shapes us, expresses us. I learn a lot, arguing is great. Exercising my voice and arguing is wonderful, perhaps it is the best thing the Academy has given me: being able to talk and argue with people who are interested in everything, like me. Being interested in words is being interested in life.

Sometimes women are not as sure of themselves as men, who are amazingly sure of themselves. They could have just hesitated a little!

P. You are described as an intimate writer. How would you define your literature?

R. I’ll skip the definition. I’m working on it, I’m looking. Definitions always have something external, irritating and simplifying about them. I’ll skip it (laughs).

P. Has age also allowed you to approach each new novel, each topic differently?

R. Themes have never been very important to me. I write from my relationship with the world, from the problems that concern me at any given moment, which are many right now. In this novel there are more themes because the narrator wanted to write about a crime and a love story, but I have written a lot about that. If they come out, great, love stories are wonderful. And they are very difficult. In general, I prefer those about heartbreak. I no longer want despair.

P. What is your writing routine?

R. I write in the mornings, which is when I am most open to myself. I start with an idea for a novel, I have a thread in my head and I know where I am going, but I don’t plan much. I am disorganized. I really like to get tangled up with secondary subjects, with many things, but I am routine-oriented, I like to write every day, I like that time of writing. After tidying up a bit, putting on the washing machine and things like that… I sit down to write and I say to myself: I am in my place now. That is the pleasure I have. Then we will see what I do. Sometimes it turns out better, sometimes worse, it often happens that you start a little badly and end the morning with a small discovery. Towards midday it picks up a bit. And then in the afternoon I dedicate myself to other things. In the afternoon I close myself off, it is horrible.

P. At one time, you were classified as a writer of new Spanish narrative. Do you see any trends or tendencies in current literature?

R. The truth is no. I see that the fantastic can emerge, fantasy is essential and I am hopeful about it. Autofiction and all that is exhausting, the abuse of it provokes rejection in me. I am a writer who talks about herself, but I have not been able or have not succeeded in becoming a character in my novels. And I want to think, because I think it is nice, that now there is an injection of fantasy and imagination.

P. Is age another factor of invisibility or do we know how to listen to the elderly?

R. I think that people listen to me more now than before. I have never been very worried about being invisible. It has bothered me from a social point of view, but not individually, because it is very comfortable to be invisible, it makes you very free. I have always felt like a very free person, perhaps because I have not felt pressured and have not been classified, but not with much interest either. Sometimes I have been classified and sometimes I have been ignored. We older people are at an age where we really like life and society is behaving badly. They are not taken into account very much.

P. You have been a great swimmer. Are you still swimming?

R. Not here in Galicia, because I don’t have the indoor pool that I have in Pozuelo and the water is very cold (laughs). I take baths every day and it’s wonderful because I replace swimming with the energy boost that cold water gives you, which isn’t bad at all.

