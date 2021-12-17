The General Assembly of the Tourism Board of Spain approved this week the incorporation as a member of Soledad Díaz, president of the Association of Hotels of the Costa Cálida (Hostetur) and former president of the regional hotel management association. Díaz is the only representative of the Region of Murcia among the almost 90 active members of the Table.

The Spanish Tourism Board is an organization made up of leading companies and professionals from the Spanish private tourism sector whose essential objective is the «study, private coordination and dissemination of the role of Tourism within the framework of the market economy, as an essential factor in economic and social development ”, as described on the website itself.

The Table, in which Iberia and Ifema participate, “is not a representative entity of organizations or sectoral branches and, for that same reason, it does not aim to demand claims that correspond to Business Organizations. It limits its purposes to the attempt to contribute an effective and positive influence action in favor of Tourism ”, according to the same source.