The Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, addressed the case of Jorge Langone, the teacher of a school in the Villa Lugano neighborhood who died of coronavirus and for which the Ademys union went on strike this Monday.

After expressing “condolences to the family, friends and the entire educational community” and maintaining that fatality “is something that hurts us all,” the official went to the point: “It is very important to clarify that it is a person who attended school only one day, on February 22 “..

“That day the protocol was applied, as with all teachers and people who go to school. His temperature was taken, he was given an acetate mask, as well as a face mask,” he added.

And he maintained: “This person (by Langone), the same day he felt bad, with which he retired and did not complete his entire shift“.” He went to test, tested positive and never went to school again, which was only one shift a single day in the establishment, “concluded his chronology.

The teacher Jorge Langone, from Lugano, who died of covid. Photo Twitter.

The Ademys guild gave a press conference in front of Technical School 13, where the teacher worked, in which they pointed to the “political responsibility” of the city government.

In this sense, they indicated that in schools “there are no sanitary conditions or budget” for face-to-face classes.

Too they rejected the “protocol flexibility school that continues to analyze “the Buenos Aires Executive.

“There are hundreds of complaints from schools that show that protocols are not met, that there are no conditions for the isolation of a teacher when a suspicious case is detected and that elementary services are lacking, “added Amanda Martín, union secretary of Ademys to the news agency Telam.

In addition, he affirmed that “in the reopening (of the schools) there are no sanitary or budget conditions, and they are not marked by objective epidemiological data.” “Jorge is the first, but we cannot say that he will be the last”, full.

Ademys is a minority representation teaching association in the City but of the most confrontational with the management of Acuña.

The same union had called alone for a three-day strike in February, when back-to-school protocols were being analyzed and finally put into practice.

DS