The Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, again criticized the Government’s decision to suspend face-to-face classes in the face of the advance of the coronavirus, said that Minister Nicolás Trotta did not answer the phone and warned that the suspension could be extended after 15 days planned.

“Trotta didn’t answer the phone. I was with him for four hours on Wednesday and then the President announced the measures at night. That night I wrote to him and he did not answer me. On Thursday I asked his secretary for an audience and he did not answer me. On Friday I asked him for an audience several times and he did not answer me. He sent me to say that perhaps on Wednesday we could meet, “said the minister, in dialogue with radio Miter.

“I don’t think he had to answer me. Because until 2 in the afternoon on the day of the announcements, we were talking about what schools didn’t have to close“he added.

The official was upset by the decision of the national government and doubted that the measure could be lifted on April 30, as established in the decree signed by Alberto Fernández.

Old times. Meeting between the Ministers of Education Nicolás Trotta and Soledad Acuña.

“It is not 15 days, besides, there is nothing that gives us the guideline that it is 15 days. We do not understand why it was decided and we do not understand why they are going to lift it. They are 15 days minimum, which is added to seven months of remote classes, “he warned.

In this sense, he asked himself: “What is the President going to analyze to lift it? We do not know what is going to change so that the face-to-face classes are restored.”

Waiting for a response from the Justice to annul the suspension, Acuña also recounted his first reaction upon learning of the measure. “My son said to me: ‘Mom, is it true that there are no classes?’ And tears came to my eyes. By impotence. Because it is very difficult to work this way, because there was an agreement. We were working with real variables, we weren’t doing politics. ”

Beyond the position of some schools that rejected the decree and intend to open their doors this Monday, the official asked to “respect” the law. “If Justice does not back down, the decree is a current norm and it must be complied with,” he warned.

In another section of the interview, Acuña repeated the data (“evidence,” he said) that demonstrates the safety of school protocols: “Less than one percent of the more than 700,000 people who pass through schools have contracted coronavirus. And of the total number of bubbles -more than 45 thousand-, only 2% have had to be suspended. The President recognized it. “

Meanwhile, the attempt of the Buenos Aires government to maintain presence in schools continues its course in the judicial process, pending a ruling from the Buenos Aires courts of first instance or the Court that stops the decision of the Nation to return to virtuality from this monday.

