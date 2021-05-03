A new chapter in the dispute between the national government and the City of Buenos Aires over schools occurred this Monday when the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, came out at the crossroads of Nicolás Trotta, who again criticized Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for not complying with the DNU that ordered the suspension of attendance.

The Buenosairean civil servant affirmed that in the Buenosairean Government they hope that the Supreme Court “ratifies what the National Constitution says, that in the matter of educative policy the City is autonomous to define”.

Both the Buenos Aires and the national governments hope that within the next 48 hours the Supreme Court will issue the judicial presentation that prompted the City in which it claims that their autonomy to determine educational matters is recognized.

In statements to the channel TN, Acuña ratified the presence for classes in the initial and primary levels, the bimodal scheme for secondary and adult education will go to a virtual format, as well as tertiary schools and Vocational Training Centers, as part of the measures to contain coronavirus infections.

On the other hand, he stated that “each province has the autonomy to decide“and he opined that only” some provinces have decided to take away that autonomy. “

“Before the first decree of the President that the presence was suspended, we had all reached the same point, I mean the Government, the opposition, health specialists, education, families, students, which is that the last thing there is The schools have to be closed and that agreement had to do with evidence and concrete data, “said the minister in dialogue with TN.

Acuña maintains that the City is autonomous to decide on the closure of schools. Photo: Federico López Claro.

It also asserted that “the rate of infections in schools is very low because we have protocols, because they are safe classrooms“.

“We were already wrong last year anticipating the closure of the classrooms“said the official and added:” After four months we realized that it had been too early so this year we cannot make the same mistake. “

“I suppose that the political cost is lower closing schools than other economic activity,” the minister said about the decision of the National Government and said that the CTERA union that is “clearly identified with the government” is the one who maintains “from day one you can’t go to school. “

Trotta’s criticism

Earlier, Trotta had assured that “the DNU is in full force” because “what the City of Buenos Aires prosecuted was the previous DNU, which is no longer in force.”

“So we are facing the breach of a rule. But I do not want to enter into an epidemiological or legal discussion. We have to be aware of how we guarantee the right to education within the framework of what we are experiencing,” the minister said in statements to radio Eleven Ten.

Trotta also referred to the meeting he had with the ministers of the City, Entre Ríos, Santa Fe and Mendoza for the presence.

“This is not a decision that we celebrate the suspension of presence. It is a consequence of the saturation of the health system and the contagion curve that we cannot reduce,” he explained.

And he added: “The circulation of people must be markedly reduced. In the cases of territories under epidemiological alert, even more restrictive measures were adopted than those listed in the previous DNU.”

JPE