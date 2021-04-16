The City of Buenos Aires expressed its rejection of the decision of the National Government to suspend face-to-face classes in the Metropolitan Area of ​​Buenos Aires (AMBA) from Monday, April 19.

In this context, the Buenos Aires Minister of Education, Soledad Acuña, revealed that since the president communicated the new restrictions, he could not speak with his Nation counterpart, Nicolás Trotta, because he did not answer the phone.

“I could not speak with Trotta because he did not answer the phone, I will insist today to talk as we did all year,” he said in a radio interview.

He further revealed that “four hours before the announcements “ They were assembled and added: “The last thing we had agreed on was a document in which we agreed on the steps to follow in case there were restrictions at any time.”

News in development.

JPE