Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 22:04

Doctor Daniel Sonnewend Proença, 32 years old, remains “lucid, oriented and his clinical condition remains stable”, according to a bulletin released by Hospital Samaritano da Barra this Saturday, 7.

He is the only survivor of an attack that left three dead in a kiosk in Barra da Tijuca, in the west zone of Rio de Janeiro, during the early hours of last Thursday, 5th. At the time, he was accompanied by doctors Marcos de Andrade Corsato, Perseu Ribeiro Almeida and Diego Ralf de Souza Bomfim, brother of federal deputy Sâmia Bomfim (PSOL-SP), all murdered on site.

On Friday, the 6th, Daniel had already recorded a video published later on social media by journalist Lu Lacerda, in which he spoke for the first time about what happened. “Guys, I’m fine, okay? Everything is calm, thank God. Just a few fractures, but it’ll be fine. We’re going to get out of this together, okay? Thanks for your concern, thank you.”

The Capital Homicide Police Station (DHC) was called and is investigating the deaths. As shown by the Estadão, the police’s main hypothesis for the motivation for the murder is that one of the professionals may have been mistaken for a militia member. Moments before the attack, the Rio Civil Police intercepted a telephone conversation that corroborates this line of investigation.

Investigation

On the night of Thursday, 5th, the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro found four bodies. The suspicion is that at least two of them were suspected of involvement in the attack. Three bodies were located inside a vehicle on Rua Abrahão Jabour and another in a second vehicle, in the Gardênia Azul neighborhood. The hypothesis is that the murders would have occurred at the behest of organized crime.

By order of the Secretary of Public Security of São Paulo, Guilherme Derrite, and the general delegate of the Civil Police, Artur Dian, the Civil Police of São Paulo sent two teams to assist in investigations in Rio. In parallel, a investigation by the Federal Police, as determined by the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino.