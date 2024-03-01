Sole 24 Ore, all charges dropped for Roberto Napoletano. Final acquittal

Roberto Neapolitan it definitely was acquitted. there Power of attorney Of Milan and the ConsobIn fact, they decided not to present appeal against the former director of Il Sole 24 Ore. The crime he was charged with was that of having contributed to spread false databetween 2014 and 2016, on the sales and circulation of Il Sole 24 Ore, in order to inflate the price of advertising spaces. According to the judges – and Il Corriere della Sera reports it – the “arguments” on “the fact that Napoletano actually had a power to affect on the business and management of the Sole 24 Ore group or even just on decisions pertaining to the CEO“.

The former director of Il Sole 24 Ore was therefore definitively acquitted from the crime of false social communications and market manipulation because “the fact does not exist“. The Milan Public Prosecutor's Office and Consob, as civil parties, – continues Il Corriere – have not in fact appealed the ruling of the Court of Appeal who canceled the sentence of two and a half years of imprisonment inflicted on the current director of the Quotidiano del Sud by the Court. The appeal ruling is therefore passed into law.