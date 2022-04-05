Sole 24 Ore, Mirja Cartia d’Asero favored for the role of CEO

Cerbone leave the chair. The Chief Executive Officer de The sun 24 hours, Giuseppe Cerbone, will leave office on April 27th. The manager, a company note reads, will take on another role in Confindustria. To bring it back is Engage.it.

“I wish to thank, on behalf of Confindustriaall the outgoing directors de Il Sole 24 Ore SpA and, in particular, the Chief Executive Officer Giuseppe Cerbone for the great work done in these difficult years. His high experience and proven professionalism have been able to accompany the Group on a path of crucial renewal and transformation, aimed at financial recovery, development and consolidation of the brand as a strategic asset in the country’s publishing and industrial landscape “, declared the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi.

Edoardo Garrone (reconfirmed to the Presidency), Mirja Cartia d’Asero, Diamante Ortensia D’Alessio, Veronica Diquattro, Chiara Laudanna, Parzani Claudia, Ferruccio Stay, Alexander John Ross, Fabio Vaccarono, Tommasi Alessandro And Annarita Sofia are the names proposed by Confindustriamajor shareholder of Il Sole 24 Ore spa with 66.81% of the share capital, for the Board of Directors of the publishing group in view of the next meeting on April 27th.

According to market rumors, the favorite for the role of CEO would be Mirja Cartia d’Aseroin the BoD of 24 Hours Group since 2020, Co-founder and CEO of ReStara company operating in the sector of impaired loans.

