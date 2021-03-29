The Kaliningrad garrison military court has passed sentences to two military men of the Baltic Fleet who washed their shoes under a tap with holy water on the territory of the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Kaliningrad. This was reported by Kommersant.

According to the newspaper, one of the defendants admitted his guilt, the second denied it in court. However, the judges of the military court took into account a long list of mitigating circumstances and limited themselves to fines in both cases.

Criminal cases were initiated against the servicemen under Article 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, Part 1 (“Insulting the religious feelings of believers”). The first to appear before the former contract soldier Rasul Saykhanov. The judge did not release the defendant from criminal liability despite remorse and other circumstances that mitigated his guilt.

Conscript Dzhamaldin Magomedov did not admit his guilt and explained that he simply wiped dust off his shoes, saw the mosaic icon above the tap, but did not attach any importance to it. He also allegedly did not notice how his colleague Azad Karakhanov was filming him with a video camera, and did not ask him about it. At the same time, the defendant assured that he did not want to offend anyone or offend religious feelings, but simply wanted to clean the dust from his shoes.

The court sentenced Saykhanov to a fine of 100 thousand rubles. Magomedov received a fine of 200 thousand rubles. Both sentences have already entered into legal force.

On September 14 last year, a video appeared on the network in which several men laughed as they washed their shoes in an Orthodox source. “For them, this is holy water, but we clean our feet in nature,” said one of the heroes of the video.

Chingiz Akhmadov, director of the Grozny State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company, refused to recognize them as Chechens, stating that they had nothing to do with either the Chechen Republic or the Chechen people. The head of the region, Ramzan Kadyrov, also refused to recognize these people as Chechens.