Mud, mud and death: Losses are increasing on the Ukrainian front near Avdiivka. (Archive image) © Celestino Arce Lavin/dpa

Heavy losses and little progress: Russia's offensive is stuck on the Ukrainian front near Avdiivka. A soldier shows the dramatic situation in the video.

Avdiivka – The landscape is completely charred. Where there used to be a forest, only burnt trunks remain. There are no leaves left on the trees. The ground is full of mud. Then detonations of rocket strikes can be heard. The images are blurry as the Russian soldier jumps back into the trenches on the Avdiivka front. He shot a video of the fighting with his smartphone – and a cruel insight into everyday war life Ukraine war documented.

“They are simply destroying us,” he complains in the video posted on the X platform. He has been stationed in this sector of the front for seven days. And the losses for Russia are immense. “We came with 75 comrades, now there are only 14 left,” he says in the clip, adding: “We survived because we have a very strong instinct for self-preservation. But we will be alive, we will be safe, I hope to go on vacation soon.” Then the shelling can be heard again and the video stops.

Fighting on the front near Avdiivka: Russian soldier films the situation – video surfaced

The fighting on the sector of the front near Avdiivka is currently particularly brutal and intense. The capture of the city in Donetsk Oblast is currently the focus of Russia's army Ukraine-War. President's troops have been trying for several weeks Wladimir Putinto encircle the region. But the price is immense.

According to estimates by the US War Institute ISW, the losses of soldiers and equipment are higher than ever before in the war of aggression. In the past 24 hours alone, the defenders repelled 39 attempts by the Russian army to break through, the Ukrainian General Staff said, according to the news platform Ukrinform away. And the combat effectiveness is apparently continuing to decline.

Front line near Avdiivka: Map shows waves of attacks in eastern Ukraine

Much information about the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified. This also includes the soldier video that has now become known. It was published by the Ukrainian government's internal affairs advisor, Anton Gerashchenko. The clip has currently received more than 330,000 views.

Ukraine war: Russian army's offensive stalled

However, the offensive in this sector of the front currently appears to have stalled. So far, Russia has relied primarily on the use of tanks and infantry in the offensive around Avdiivka. But as a result, there has been little progress recently – partly because Ukrainian defenders threw one of their most experienced troops into the tank battle.

According to the Russian soldier in the video, the attackers and defenders are sometimes only 450 meters apart in the trenches. But while the Ukrainians are holed up in concrete bunkers, the Russian troops can only burrow into the ground.

Drones instead of tanks: Russia is currently planning new plans on the Avdiivka front

Despite the unequal conditions, Russia apparently does not want to let up on its offensive. A change in tactics is now supposed to bring about a turnaround. After months of unsuccessful attempts to conquer the city with tanks and infantry, drones equipped with night vision devices are now increasingly being used, the US magazine reported Forbes. With the help of this technology, it was said, supply routes could be specifically cut off and the Ukrainian troops could be put under massive pressure and forced to retreat.