Criminal charges or “any other steps” may follow, depending on the outcome of the investigation. The Air Force is taking the measure to suspend the military ‘also to restore order and tranquility to the unit’, the Ministry of Defense said.

The forklift accident happened during a party. No announcements have yet been made about the exact circumstances, but a spokesperson said at the time that the machine was ‘not used during work’. The two victims required surgery.

Leeuwarden Air Base is the showpiece of the Air Force. Here fighter pilots train to fly the latest Dutch fighter jets, the F-35. Last summer they said goodbye to the F-16. The new operational center for the four recently purchased superdrones, the MQ-9 Reaper, will also be located here.

