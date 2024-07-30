Home page politics

From: Helmi Krappitz

Press Split

A naval salute to Putin causes a stir after a parade. But it is not the Russian Navy, as initially suspected.

St. Petersburg – Vladimir Putin enjoys pompous military celebrations to demonstrate his power. But the annual Russian naval parade on the Neva River in St. Petersburg was remembered by many users of the platform X (formerly Twitter) for one detail: a conspicuous salute from marines to the Russian president.

“New, bizarre tradition”: Soldiers’ salute to Putin raises questions

A clip from the video broadcast on the Kremlin’s military channel Zvezda shows marines lined up and simultaneously raising their fists – diagonally upwards, in front of their bodies. The TV commentator said loudly Newsweek: “This symbolizes great respect for a person. The crew raises their right hand in front of their body and says: ‘Long live the Russian Navy.'” This is the “Tin Jay” salute.

The video spread quickly and the first reactions were not long in coming. Many people commented on the similarity to a Nazi salute. “It’s funny how the narrator explains to the audience in detail what the Russian naval salute ‘Tin-Jay’ is because it looks suspiciously similar to another well-known salute,” wrote one user. “The Russian Navy has introduced a new, bizarre tradition to salute Vladimir Putin. Can you guess which historical military power inspired it?” asked others.

Indian Navy: India’s marines greet Putin with traditional salute

However, several X-users clarified that this was not a new tradition of the Russian Navy. “These are not members of the Russian Navy, but Algerian and Indian. They were guests of the parade and this is their traditional greeting,” wrote Russian opposition blogger Rustem Adagamov. Other posts show longer clips of the celebrations, in which it is clear which ship they are on.

Vladimir Putin is celebrated at the naval parade. © IMAGO/ ITAR-TASS/Sergei Savostyanov

“Strengthening naval cooperation”: Indian Navy at military parade in Russia

The newspaper Hindustan Times reported that Indian crew members were on board the INS Tabar during a visit that “strengthens maritime cooperation between India and Russia.” Russia and India have a strong relationship that depends on business. For the Russian defense industry, India is an important market, the Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). In return, Moscow offered huge discounts on oil, coal and fertilizer deliveries – and made the Indian market a sales market because of Western sanctions in the Ukraine war.

At the same time, Putin is interested in expanding the North-South transport project, including a sea corridor connecting Russia with India via Iran, reported the German waveThe aim is to create a trade route despite Western restrictions. The participation of the Indian Navy in the event in St. Petersburg is likely to serve the maritime relationship between the two countries – one of the Kremlin’s most important trade priorities. (hk)