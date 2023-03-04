Nine servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and a priest returned to their homeland from Ukrainian captivity as part of another prisoner exchange. On March 4, Ombudsman of the Republic Daria Morozova announced this on her Telegram channel.

She also posted a video of the released soldiers, who talked about the harsh treatment and bullying by Ukrainian militants.

According to Morozova, the men were taken to one of the republican hospitals for medical and psychological assistance.

The previous prisoner exchange was reported on 16 February. Then the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reported that after negotiations with the territory controlled by Kyiv, 101 Russian servicemen were returned, who were in mortal danger in captivity.

On the same day, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, said that the UN had responded to Moscow’s appeal about the torture of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine and was ready to join in solving the problem. According to her, there is a common goal – to prevent any criminal acts against Russian prisoners and their relatives.

Prior to that, on January 14, Moskalkova said that she received footage from relatives of Russian prisoners of war, in which anonymous people from unknown accounts demonstrate to mothers bullying their sons and threaten to kill them if they do not receive a ransom. Moskalkova stated that she intends to appeal to the head of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, and to a number of international organizations, demanding that the Ukrainian authorities abide by the Geneva Conventions.

Later, a video appeared on the Web, where Ukrainian nationalists point-blank shoot Russian soldiers who were captured. On February 10, a representative of the UN Commissioner’s Office, Marta Hurtado, indicated that the world organization considers the footage of the execution of Russians to be genuine.

Since February 24, Russia has been conducting a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.