The fighters of the Russian Guard thanked the ST musician for the song “Give him strength,” which, after his concert in one of the department’s units in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), they learned by heart and actively perform in their free time from fighting. They turned to the musician with words of gratitude on February 11, recording a video message from the special military operation (SVO) zone.

“Thank you to Sasha ST for your attention to the Russian Guard unit and for such field concerts. Thank you for your support, for the song “Give him strength.” Such creativity inspires victory. Victory will be ours!” – they noted on the footage that Izvestia has at its disposal.

Musician ST held a field concert for special forces of the Russian Guard in the LPR on February 6. He performed his songs to the unusual accompaniment of a guitar and balalaika. Guitarist of the group “Zveri” German Osipov also took part in the performance. After the performance, the musician shared his impressions, emphasizing that he was glad to raise the morale of the Russian military. At the same time, he said that this is not the first time he has visited new regions of the Russian Federation.

The soldiers of the Russian Guard highly appreciated the act of the musician who came to them in the special operation zone. They noted that during such performances, the military has the opportunity to at least a little mentally decompress and relax.

On February 10, the ST track “Give him strength”, which was released on the night of February 9 on the main music platforms “Yandex Music”, “VK Music”, “MTS Music”, as well as Apple Music, entered the in the top 20 popular songs.

Music producer Dmitry Ashurov, in a conversation with Izvestia on February 11, called the new ST track a song that was created not for commercial income, but for the soul.