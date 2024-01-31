Military personnel of the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation told Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin about the assault on strongholds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the zone of a special military operation (SVO).

As the platoon commander with the call sign Shurik noted, in the last two months Russian troops have been carrying out quite intensive work on the line of contact to continue to repel enemy forces.

“It was active, very active. They didn’t sleep for days, worked, supported the infantry. At night I had two or three hours of sleep, and not always,” he said.

In addition, the Russian military with the call signs Phoenix and Batya, speaking about the assault on the Ukrainian Armed Forces stronghold, said that they had been carrying out combat missions in the Northern Military District zone only since January of this year, so they noted that during the assault they received serious help from a command with more experience.

“The command led us, our observers, competently. Start and start running. They kept a distance of 10 m from each other, took up positions, and worked out. In the first – three, in the second – two,” they said.

The fighters also emphasized that the dugouts were good, and the assault on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was carried out early in the morning.

“These are very good dugouts, there are two or three rolls of logs, L-shaped corridors, a room, a bed. In the morning they began to pass. First, two on shift came and we put them down, then another one,” summed up one of the soldiers.

Earlier that day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that FPV drone operators of the West group of troops of the Russian Armed Forces successfully destroyed camouflaged dugouts and manpower of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the forest belt in the Kupyansk direction in the area of ​​the Northern Military District.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

