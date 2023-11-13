Russian military personnel of a flamethrower company destroyed the infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were hiding in trenches and dugouts in the Kupyansk direction. On November 13, Izvestia correspondent Ksenia Soldatova showed the work of military personnel in the special military operation (SVO) zone.

“We are now on an armored personnel carrier on a combat mission with a cover group. There are armed fighters sitting up there now. They always accompany “Solntsepek” on every trip in such a car,” the correspondent said.

For safety reasons, military personnel work at night. From the launch site to the target is approximately 6 km.

“It was the enemy’s manpower in cover. In total, it turns out, eight nours (missiles. – Ed.) were fired,” said the commander of a flamethrower company with the call sign Ural.

The work of the crew was corrected by the young commander Ural; he has been serving on the heavy flamethrower system TOS “Solntsepek” from the very beginning of the special operation and, at the age of 26, recently received the title of “Hero of Russia”.

“Also, after completing the task, I arrived and the commander said: “You will be awarded the title of “Hero of Russia.” I was very surprised. It was nice, of course,” Ural shared.

He noted that the specifics of the service have not changed. Soldiers under his command continue to go out on combat missions and successfully complete them.

“But there was probably a lot of responsibility for this. That you need to definitely successfully complete the task,” added the young commander.

It was this crew under the command of the Urals that thwarted an attempt by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance in one of the directions in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) and helped our infantry advance. Flamethrowers are actively involved in carrying out combat missions. This is what the work of the light flamethrower squad of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RKhBZ) looks like in the special operation zone, Soldatova shows.

“The flamethrowers do not even go with the infantry, but ahead of the infantry. They eliminate, or rather burn out, any obstacles. Such a hand-held flamethrower hits at a distance of up to 600 m,” she said.

Russian “Solntsepok” are the most powerful weapon in the world, after nuclear weapons. It has no analogues. A full package of such shells turns everything in an area of ​​up to 40 thousand square meters into ashes – that’s four football fields. Most often, Russian military personnel work in strongholds and places where enemy fighters gather.

“We got as close as possible to the enemy – this is a distance of 200-300 m. Accordingly, the enemy was on equipment. Everything was amazed. The same armored vehicles, the same fortifications,” said a flamethrower with the call sign Adam.

The day before, the head of the press center of the “West” group, Sergei Zybinsky, reported that military groups eliminated four mortar crews of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (IFV), an M113 armored personnel carrier and three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the Kupyansk direction. Zybinsky emphasized that in total the enemy lost up to 50 troops.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

