Representatives of one of the enterprises of the military-industrial complex (MIC) handed over a batch of experimental attack and reconnaissance FPV drones to the military personnel of the 68th Army Corps of the Vostok group of forces. In the near future, they will be transferred to the line of combat contact, where they will hit manpower, fortified areas and armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ministry of Defense said on January 14.

The new equipment was tested by specialists from the army corps' unmanned aerial vehicle units at one of the training grounds on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR). The transferred FPV drones are controlled by an operator using special glasses that provide first-person visibility. Thanks to this, high accuracy of aiming the drone at the target is achieved.

“This time we brought kamikaze drones and reconnaissance drones, which were prepared by one of the industrial enterprises for testing directly in the combat zone,” said a representative of the military-industrial complex enterprise with the call sign Shuravi.

He explained that the developers’ task is to see how the drones will perform, whether they can cope with the enemy’s electronic warfare (electronic warfare – Ed.), and how effective they will be when delivering strikes.

“Drones were tested at a training ground, but training ground conditions are different from combat operations. Therefore, the readiness of products can only be determined directly by their combat use here,” Shuravi emphasized.

According to the UAV operator-instructor of the army corps of the Vostok group of troops with the call sign Student, during an offensive there is nowhere without FPV drones – when artillery hits, the explosion occurs from above, and the drone can fly inside, he explained.

He added that learning to operate the drone was easy and interesting and took only two days, while it usually takes a week or two.

“With the help of drones, we cleared four large support structures of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Two of them are big. We spent about ten to fifteen FPV drones, but our guys were able to go there without a fight,” the Student said.

On January 13, former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons of the country Georgiy Tuka said that the situation at the front for the Ukrainian Armed Forces remains difficult due to the drones of the Russian army. He also expressed doubt that Kyiv’s Western partners would provide their weapons to be used against Russian drones.

On January 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting in Khabarovsk with entrepreneurs of the Far Eastern Federal District, said that the country needs to be ahead in the development of drones. He noted that drones are one of the modern methods of warfare, which adjusts the interaction of different types and branches of forces. According to the president, UAVs make counter-battery warfare and reconnaissance more effective.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which the Russian leader announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of a worsening situation in the region.