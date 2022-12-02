Fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), together with the Izvestia film crew, under fire from Ukrainian militants, delivered an electric generator to a pensioner living in the village of Peski in the DPR. This became known on Friday, December 2.

According to correspondent Alexander Safiulin, the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to conduct active shelling on the group, but this did not prevent the delivery of an electric generator.

“Guys, you are not just cool. I am very happy,” he said.

It is reported that the power generator for the pensioner was bought with funds raised by volunteers. Thus, they helped a man who had to survive under the terror of Ukrainian militants for eight years.

When the Russian military and journalists were returning back, the Ukrainian nationalists continued their shelling. One of the shells fell 100 meters from the group. I had to hide in the nearest basement and wait out the attack. The group returned as soon as the AFU stopped shelling.

Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, continues. The decision to hold it was made on February 24 against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.