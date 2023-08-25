Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot 23 of their colleagues near Kherson for attempting to desert

Soldiers of the 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot 23 of their colleagues who arbitrarily left their positions near Kherson for attempting to desert, and by decision of the command they were declared missing. Told about it RIA News an employee of the Russian law enforcement agencies, citing a source in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.