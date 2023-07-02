The Telegraph: UAF soldiers buy knives in sex shops in Kyiv-controlled Kramatorsk

In the city of Kramatorsk in the Kiev-controlled territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), sex shops sell edged weapons for soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU), along with other products. About it informed The Telegraph columnist Colin Freeman.

“Among the lingerie and sex toys on display are terrifying combat knives designed for the soldiers who make up the bulk of the store’s clientele,” the article says. As the manager of the Love store Tatyana explained, a lot of Ukrainian soldiers come to the sex shop. “Knives are really like toys for men, and men, wherever they are, always need toys,” she said.

Freeman noted that Kramatorsk is the closest major city to the front line in eastern Ukraine. In this regard, there are many soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the city who meet in the city with their lovers, he added.

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that foreign mercenaries fighting on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are mainly based in Kramatorsk.