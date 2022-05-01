A Kamaz truck with Ukrainian soldiers speeds away from the front line. They are the members of the 81st brigade, who were ordered to withdraw from the battlefront in the east of the country to regain strength in the face of the Russian advance.

The troops walked 12 kilometers on Saturday, camouflaged in a forest, avoiding artillery attacks, to the point where they were rescued in the city of Sviatoguirsk.

For a month, they persisted in the fight under the slogan “Always first” and took part in the counter-offensive to try to stop the Russian advance on the eastern front, in the Donbass region, where the Russians advance slowly, but conquering one city after another.

“Everyone understands that we have to keep the line here. We cannot let the enemy approach, we are trying to resist with all new forces,” Lieutenant Yevgen Samoilov told AFP, very nervous because the troops are in the open and could be bombed at any moment.

“The enemy is very, very close,” said the soldier. The line of Russian tanks is on the other side of a hill, seven kilometers away.

This Odessa Military Academy officer is 21 years old and is responsible for some recruits twice his age.

“It’s my first war, I was going to graduate in four months, but they sent me here,” he said, almost apologizing.

– Deadly silence –

The team of paratroopers was mobilized on February 23, on the eve of the start of the invasion of Moscow.

“The combats are very difficult”, said the lieutenant.

In this brigade, as in the other units, a loss balance is not kept.

Dead silence reigns in the military truck, on its way to the building where the soldiers will have the right to rest for a week.

These survivors “have minor injuries as well as fractures after they were buried under rubble in a bombing and others were hit by shrapnel after a mortar blast,” Varim Kirilov, a 25-year-old military doctor, told AFP.

The doctor explains that many suffer from so-called “trench foot” which are minor injuries and infections on the feet due to prolonged exposure to moisture, cold and lack of hygienic conditions.

After the medical examination, everyone has the same idea: to isolate themselves and reconnect the phone to call relatives.

“It is time for the boys to rest, heal their physical, moral and psychological wounds and regain their strength before fighting again,” explained Samoilov.

“They’re going to sleep in a warm place, they’re going to eat normal food, and they’re going to try to come back to life in a certain way,” he added.

